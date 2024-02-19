WTF is FAST TV?

In a world where content consumption is evolving faster than ever, Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) emerges as a beacon of innovation, offering a win-win solution for both content owners and viewers alike. With its disruptive model, FAST is reshaping the landscape of television, ushering in a new era of entertainment accessibility.

But what exactly is FAST, and why should content owners consider it as a valuable asset?

What is FAST?

FAST, short for Free Ad-Supported Television, is a new way for audiences to access live and on-demand content without the burden of paying for a cable package or subscription streaming service.

Almost indistinguishable from traditional linear TV, viewers can watch content for free in exchange for sitting through a few short ads. The only difference is instead of relying on a broadcast or satellite signal, all content is streamed online, opening the floodgates for content providers to reach new audiences and explore new revenue streams.

Why choose FAST?

Streaming has opened up new opportunities for content owners and advertisers, and FAST platforms are at the forefront of this revolution. Unlike traditional broadcasting, these channels and platforms allow content owners to monetise their content and repurpose old film and shows in formats that generate more revenue.

No commitment, no cost, no problem

The last few years have had a huge impact on the world and with Covid and the current economic situation hitting hard, everyone is looking for ways to cut spending. FAST offers a free, unattached alternative to cost-conscious audiences, hungry for quality content.

Staying connected

Connected TVs (CTVs) are rapidly rising in popularity, with CTV advertising becoming increasingly popular, too. With technologies such as SSAI and innovative and non-intrusive ad formats, advertising is no longer a disruptive experience for viewers. Instead, it enhances their viewing experience, showing ads relevant to their interests and lifestyle. FAST offers access to a wider audience and provides better chances of monetisation, leading to more targeted ads and better engagement.

Flexibility, variety – and bigger profit opportunities

The opportunities with FAST are virtually endless and can generate big numbers when it comes to revenue. From CTV specific channels – that are only accessible on certain CTVs – to Connected Device-Specific channels that are available on connected devices such as Roku or Amazon Fire TV, consumers and providers can use whichever platform suits them the most, offering a potentially unlimited number of FAST channels. Content owners also have the opportunity to extend an inventory shelf life, bringing back old shows, movies or TV series that may not have been picked up in an SVoD environment but would thrive in front of FAST audiences.

Easy set up and low cost

FAST removes the complex infrastructure of traditional TV, making it easy to set up and implement. Our innovative software and expertise make it possible to create linear streaming channels, insert broadcast-quality personalised ads, and get TV shows in front of more viewers than ever before, resulting in a new and easy way of monetising content built and made operational in little time at reasonable cost.

The future of FAST

We have long predicted the future of TV will be a combination of on-demand and FAST programming that will compliment rather than completely replace subscription streaming and cable services. However, we can expect FAST services to continue to evolve to cater to consumers’ preferences.

In a rapidly evolving media landscape, embracing innovation is key to staying ahead of the curve. FAST represents a large segment of the future of television, offering content owners an unparalleled opportunity to amplify their reach and revenue potential. By partnering with FAST Channels TV, content creators can unlock a world of possibilities, reaching millions of viewers worldwide while retaining creative control and maximising monetisation opportunities. Join the FAST revolution today and redefine the future of television entertainment.