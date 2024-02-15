MomCave, FAST Channels TV collaborate

MomCave, the unrivalled hub of parenting humour and the creative force behind the MomCave channel, has announced its partnership with FAST Channels TV to unveil their FAST (Free Ad-Based Streaming TV) channel to global audiences. Viewers can access the channel through various free TV streaming services including FAST Channels TV’s latest TV Streaming partner Nomad Slow TV.

MomCave is renowned for its award-winning comedy videos tailored for parents with a penchant for humour. Dubbed the anti-Pinterest of Parenting, MomCave has cultivated a vibrant online community, featuring scripted web series such as SLACKER MOM and Slummy Mummy, real-mom docuseries like Blabbermom, interactive online talk shows including MomCave LIVE, and a risqué interactive game show named MOM GAMES.

FAST Channels TV empowers over 200 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels. Their cutting-edge white-label platform and FAST playout generation services enable broadcasters, operators, and content owners to swiftly launch and monetise their FAST channels.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome MomCave TV to our lineup of channels. This partnership underscores our dedication to offering diverse and captivating content to our viewers.”

Jennifer Weedon Palazzo, MomCave’s founder and ‘Mama-in-Charge’, added: “With the entire MomCave team celebrating this collaboration, we’re ecstatic to reach a broader audience through FAST Channels TV. Because let’s face it, parenting without laughter is like coffee without caffeine – it’s just not the same.”

The partnership between MomCave TV and FAST Channels TV represents a significant stride forward in delivering entertaining, comedic, and practical content for parents. With their FAST channel, viewers can anticipate an even more accessible and immersive experience.