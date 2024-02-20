DAZN packages on Vodafone Spain

Vodafone Spain and sports streaming service DAZN have signed a deal that will see Vodafone offer its subscribers content packages from DAZN including La Liga football, F1 and Moto GP.



Vodafone subscribers will have access to three possible DAZN options “with complete flexibility and without any permanent commitment to any convergent package,” said a joint statement.



With DAZN Total, priced at €29.99 per month, subscribers will be able to watch five La Liga matches every week, highlights from all matches in the the first Division and LaLiga Hypermotion (second division), as well as all content from DAZN Esencial.

The DAZN Esencial option, for €19.99, includes tennis, boxing, football, MotoGP, Formula 1, Premier League football as well as all content from woman’s football service DAZN Victoria.

DAZN Victoria is available separately for €9.99, offering coverage of Liga F, UEFA Women’s Champions league, FA Women’s Super League, Adobe Women’s FA Cup, Google Pixel Frauen Bundesliga, French D1 Arkema league, Italy’s Serie A Femminile, US National Women’s Soccer League and Saudi Women’s Premier League, as well as original series and documentaries.



DAZN content will be available through Vodafone TV 4k and 4K Pro set top boxes, via DAZN app on smartphones and tablets, via DAZN web, as well as through Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Smart TVs and consoles.

Bosco Aranguren, CEO of DAZN Spain, commented: “This agreement provides access to the DAZN application to all Vodafone customers in Spain, reinforcing our vision of establishing ourselves as the reference destination for sports fans at a global level. From today even more people can discover the universe of sports entertainment that DAZN offers and enjoy an innovative and integrated experience, where they can interact with other fans, and play or buy merchandise while enjoying the best of sports programming”.