Forecast: N America pay-TV subs to plummet

The number of pay-TV subs in Canada and the US will fall from 111 million in 2015 to 60 million in 2029, according to the North America Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

The US will lose 51 per cent of its total (down by 49 million), with Canada down by 23 per cent (3 million). North American pay-TV penetration will drop from 85 per cent in 2015 to 43 per cent by 2029. The US will drop below 50 per cent in 2024.

“The number of pay-TV subscribers across the region plummeted by 41 million between 2015 and 2023,” commented Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Subscription declines will slow, with a fall of 10 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029.”