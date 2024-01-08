Forecast: Africa to add 12m pay-TV subs

The number of pay-TV subscribers in Africa will climb by 12 million between 2023 and 2029 according to the Africa Pay-TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. This means an extra 7 million pay satellite TV subscribers and 5 million more pay DTT homes.

The pay total will reach 55 million by 2029, with satellite TV contributing 33 million and DTT 21 million. From the 43 million pay-TV subscribers at end-2023, 26 million were satellite TV and 16 million DTT.

Four countries will supply nearly half of the pay-TV subscriber total by 2029 and eight countries will account for two-thirds of the total. Nigeria will provide 10 million subscribers – having overtaken South Africa in 2022.

“Despite a recent slowdown in new subscriptions, Africa still has plenty of pay-TV potential,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Between 2023 and 2029, 27 million TV households to be added – taking the total 130 million.”