Lille scores WSC Sports partnership

Ligue 1 football team LOSC (Lille Olympique Sporting Club), has teamed with WSC Sports, the specialist in AI-driven content, to power the club’s digital content strategy.

The partnership will see LOSC utilise WSC Sports’ cloud-based AI-powered video content solution to maximise its production capabilities and enable video content to be shared with fans more efficiently across all digital platforms.

LOSC has over five million fans on social networks in France and abroad. Through the partnership, Lille is using WSC Sports’ solution to analyse the club’s live matches, in real-time, and automatically create and distribute content with reduced manual effort.

Aurélien Delespierre, Director Marketing, Communication & Ticketing, LOSC, commented: “One of our main objectives is to be able to offer our fans even more content. This collaboration allows us to provide footage to our in-house production teams in real-time. Thanks to this speed of access, and the efficiency of automated processes, WSC Sports’ technology enables us to meet the demand for immediacy on social networks, to optimise the value of our sporting performances and our deferred rights to French championship matches. Our partnership will thus help us develop our content and digital communities and, at the same time, generate additional opportunities for the club’s partners to offer them new ways of interacting with the club’s supporters.”

Aviv Arnon, Chief Business Development Office and Co-Founder, WSC Sports, added: “LOSC is a huge club with a loyal and passionate fan base. Our partnership will support the growth of Lille’s fan base around the world, and also ensure Lille fans can stay better connected across all the club’s digital platforms. Utilising WSC Sports’ solution will enable Lille’s digital content team to dedicate more resources to original storytelling, which will increase engagement levels.“

In partnering with WSC Sports, LOSC Lille joins a roster of over 450 leagues, teams and broadcasters across the globe, including TF1, Canal+, ESPN, YouTubeTV, Fedcom, the NBA, LALIGA, Serie A and Tottenham Hotspur, who employ WSC Sports’ award-winning AI-powered technology.