Dr Martens greenlights Little Dot Studios content

Digital content studio and media network, Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company), has been commissioned by Dr Martens, the iconic German-founded British footwear and clothing brand, to produce a new original content series, titled Made Strong. Made to Last.

Presented by journalist Snake Denton, the new two-part series explores the brand’s product durability by taking viewers behind the scenes at the Dr Martens factory in Northamptonshire. Both 10-minute episodes will premiere on the brand’s YouTube channel with supporting assets across their global and regional Instagram and TikTok channels, starting with the first episode launching today. The episodes cover the production of 1460 boots and provide insights into caring for Dr Martens footwear.

The digital content studio will also leverage its distribution strategy and paid media expertise to amplify the Made Strong. Made to Last series across YouTube, targeting potential new Dr Martens advocates, as well as engaging the brand’s existing fanbase by delving into Dr. Martens’ rich history.

Luna Woodcock, Global Social Media Manager at Dr Martens, said: “We have really enjoyed partnering with Little Dot Studios on this project, delving deeper into our brand’s product and heritage and being able to tell our story in a new and fresh way, resonating with young audiences across our global social media platforms. Little Dot Studios have been a great collaborator, providing high quality responses and creative treatments from start to end. We put our trust in their expertise in the YouTube space and are excited to launch the campaign.”

Hal Arnold, Director of Production at Little Dot Studios, added: “Partnering with an iconic brand such as Dr Martens is a testament to the creative prowess and production excellence here at Little Dot Studios. We’re honoured to delve into the heart of this legendary footwear brand, crafting a series that not only showcases their enduring quality but also highlights our own ability to tell compelling stories. From concept to distribution, we’re excited to bring our expertise to the table, amplifying Dr Martens’ message to a global audience while showcasing the artistry behind our craft.”