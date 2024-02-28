ITV undergoes brand refresh

ITV has detailed a corporate brand refresh, which it says reinforced its three strategic pillars of expanding Studios, supercharging streaming and optimising broadcast. The refresh sees the overall Group Brand for ITV continue to evolve with new logo colours.

As the company continues to deliver its strategic vision of being a leader in UK ad-funded streaming, and an expanding global force in content, it says “[this] next chapter for the corporate brand establishes a stronger connection with its key sub-brands of ITVX, ITV1 and ITV Studios”.

ITV Creative and DixonBaxi partnered to create the updated logo colours and typographic style, which aim to inject a more positive, human, bold and charismatic personality to the ITV Group Brand that are common across the whole business.

Jane Stiller, ITV Chief Marketing Officer, commented: “Brilliant content and creativity sit at the heart of everything ITV does, and the refreshed Group Brand acts as a more vibrant and contemporary embodiment of this.”

The refreshed branding will immediately commence rolling out in phases across the whole business.