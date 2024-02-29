Forecast: LatAm pay-TV flattens

The number of pay-TV subscribers in Latin America will stay at 53 million to 54 million, according to the Latin America Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. This is down from the peak of 73 million in 2017. Brazil lost 9 million subscribers between 2015 and 2023, but will ‘only’ lose 2 million between 2023 and 2029 to total 7.8 million.

Mexico has more pay-TV subscribers than Brazil despite having many fewer TV households. Mexico has lost subscribers since its peak year of 2016 (21 million), but will now settle at around 16 million.

“Most Latin American countries – not all – are coming out of economic recessions and periods of social unrest, which adversely affected the pay-TV sector,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Pay-TV also has to battle against the well-served SVoD sector, with the major US-based platforms all operational in Latin America.”