Forecast: IPTV LatAm pay-TV winner

The number of Latin American pay-TV subscribers will remain around 62 million over the next few years, according to the Latin America Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Poor economic conditions pushed the total down from 73 million in the peak year of 2017. but there is stability going forward.

The pay-TV subscriber total will hold steady, but satellite TV will lose more than 4 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027. Cable will be flat. IPTV will be the winner by adding more than 5 million subscribers.

“Broadband connections are fast becoming more important than traditional pay-TV, especially as the main US-based SVoD platforms now operate across Latin America,” explained Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Households have more interest in bundles – to the detriment of single-play platforms such as most satellite TV operators.”