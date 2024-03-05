Extreme E extends Eurosport deal

Extreme E, the electric off-road series, will partner with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) in a new multi-year agreement that will offer motorsport fans live and on-demand race coverage across Europe on Eurosport with streaming on Max and discovery+.



Coverage of Extreme E on Eurosport will feature a range of programming including live race action, highlights shows and on-demand access so viewers can watch wherever and whenever they choose, all delivered in local languages by the a host of motorsport experts.



The agreement will continue to see Extreme E screened in over 50 territories, which is the series’ most expansive broadcasting partnership. Coverage will also be available alongside other major motorsport series such as Formula E and the FIM Endurance World Championship (WEC) including the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.



The pioneering electric series features ten races in the most challenging and remote locations, all of which have been negatively impacted by climate change and human influences. Extreme E aims to raise awareness of these issues through world-class, sustainable motorsport action that inspires viewers to consider their own environments impact.



Ali Russell, Managing Director of Extreme E, commented: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with one of the world’s most recognised sports broadcasters, Eurosport. Their global reach has allowed us to highlight key climate issues at our race locations alongside the exciting racing action. This new multi-year deal will cement our ability to showcase our unique gender-equal talented driver line-ups within our teams, as well as green technology and our sustainability efforts to an engaged audience. As we sit in Eurosport’s sustainable motorsport portfolio, we can also continue the effort in promoting green mobility, which is the future.”



Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, added: “We’re pleased to renew our long-term partnership with Extreme E to further strengthen our varied multi-market motorsport offer which continues to connect millions of fans with the most exhilarating two and four-wheeled racing series. The depth and breadth of our channels and platforms in Europe makes us the perfect broadcast partner. In addition, by capitalising on our storytelling ability, we will accelerate our mission to shine a light on environmental issues and drive our joint undertaking with Extreme E to demonstrate the power of sport in inspiring a sustainable future.”

discovery+ will show Extreme E in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the UK and Ireland. From spring 2024, Max will initially launch in 24 European countries that currently offer HBO Max, integrating Eurosport content and replacing discovery+ or the Eurosport App.