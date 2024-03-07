Cineverse expands partnership with Little Dot Studios

Digital content studio and media network, Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company), has expanded its partnership with Cineverse Entertainment, the streaming technology and entertainment company with a portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, to now include long-form content licensing and Digital Copyright Management (DCM) services.

Building on their existing channel management partnership, in which the digital content studio markets and manages three Cineverse owned YouTube Channels (Fandor, RetroCrush and Midnight Pulp), Little Dot Studios has been awarded a multi-year licensing output deal including DCM services. Under the new scope, Little Dot Studios will be licensing hundreds of hours of Cineverse’s long-form scripted and unscripted content to publish on the Little Dot Studios Network, to provide an additional revenue stream for Cineverse. Alongside this, they will focus on unlocking the revenue potential of user generated content featuring Cineverse’s archive, as well as protecting their IP by blocking unauthorised uploads of exclusive releases.

Marc Rashba, EVP of Global Partnerships at Cineverse, commented: “Little Dot continues to impress us with their growth in the OTT and commercial YouTube space and we look forward to expanding our reach in these categories.”

Connie Hodson, Director of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships at Little Dot Studios, added: “This expanded partnership, including content licensing as well as Digital Copyright Management, allows Little Dot Studios to wrap our arms around this exceptional library to release untapped revenue streams and protect their content. We have no doubt that Cineverse’s premium catalogue will resonate with and increase audiences from around the world.”