Dinenage welcomes creative industries tax relief

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Chair of the UK House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee, has expressed her satisfaction regarding announcements in the Budget relating to tax relief for the UK film industry and support for the National Theatre.

“Today’s announcements are a shot in the arm for our film industry and will help give the sector the certainty and stability it needs to retain the UK’s excellent standing on the world stage,” commented Dinenage.

“Targeted tax support for visual effects will ensure more work takes place across the country, while tax relief for our independent film sector is a huge boost for domestic producers looking to attract investment and will ultimately help ensure that more British stories are told and seen by international audiences.”

“We will be looking at the impact of these changes, as well as the newly announced business rates relief for studios, as we continue our inquiry into British Film and High-End Television.”

“The much-needed money for upgrading the National Theatre will mean it can not only continue to play a vital role in the fabric of our country’s culture but export productions globally and showcase the fantastic creative industries we have in the UK,” she concluded.

The Committee wrote to the Chancellor in February 2024 to call for more support for independent UK film. It also wrote ahead of the 2023 Autumn Statement to highlight the need for tax support for the visual effects industry.

Dame Caroline questioned the Prime Minister about support for the National Theatre at a meeting of the Liaison Committee in December 2024.