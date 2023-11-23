CMS Committee Chair welcomes creative sector tax reliefs

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Chair of the UK House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee, has welcomed the launch of a call for evidence on extending film and high end TV tax reliefs to visual effects made by the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Autumn Statement

“The intention from the Chancellor to look at ways to increase support for the UK visual effects sector through tax credits is a welcome step, which when implemented should provide this valuable part of the industry with a much-needed competitive edge,” commented Dinenage.

“It is good to see that the Treasury has listened to the industry’s—and Committee’s—concerns on the design of aspects of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credits, and we look forward to maintaining a positive dialogue with the Government on other priorities as our inquiry progresses,” she added.

The Committee had previously written to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to call for targeted tax support and changes to regulations impacting the British film industry.

The Committee is currently carrying out an inquiry into British film and high end TV.