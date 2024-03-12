Insight TV launches 4 FAST channels with Titan OS

Insight TV, the millennial-focused global channel operator and content producer. is set to expand global distribution with the introduction of four FAST channels, INWILD, INFAST, INTROUBLE and INWONDER on Titan OS – the independent European OS for Smart TVs that will be installed in Europe and LatAm through a strategic partnership with TP Vision, the international company responsible for the design and sales of Philips branded TVs.

The FAST channels will be available in the UK, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Spain and Germany, and will be rolled out in other territories in the near future.

Natalie Boot, Global Vice President FAST & Content Distribution, Insight TV: “We are thrilled to partner with ​Titan OS​​ ​in expanding the reach of our channels and FAST Original content​ on Philips and AOC Smart TV devices​. This collaboration not only amplifies the availability of our channels but also underscores our shared commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment to viewers around the world.​”​​