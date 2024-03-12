Netflix UK, WGGB, PMB sign writers deal

Netflix UK, the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) and the Personal Managers’ Association (PMA) have signed a new deal on remuneration which will apply to UK writers on Netflix scripted live-action commissioned series.

The deal became effective as of February 1st and is the first agreement between a streaming service, the WGGB and the PMA.

Anne Mensah, VP UK Content Netflix, commented: “Local writers are core to Netflix’s success in the UK and we are delighted to have reached a deal.”

Ellie Peers, WGGB General Secretary, said: “For the first time in the UK, writers working for a global streamer will have their rights enshrined in a collective trade union agreement and will enjoy improved terms and conditions. We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Netflix.”

A statement from the PMA added: “We are thrilled to have finally agreed a trailblazing deal on terms for UK writers that moves away from granting rights in perpetuity and introduces a structure for ongoing payments.”