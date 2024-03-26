MipTV announces London relocation

The MipTV event, traditionally held in Cannes, has confirmed it will move to London in 2025.

The market will run alongside the London Screenings in February and will be hosted at the Savoy Hotel, as well as the IET London, a screenings venue which is located at Savoy Place in the West End area, reports Variety.

A spokesperson for RX told Variety the event will have a “different format” than MipTV and confirmed the Cannes confab will have its last edition this spring. RX added it will continue hosting Mipcom in Cannes in October.

The London event will also be free for buyers. “It will be different than MipTV, so it won’t be an exhibition market but rather focused on networking, screenings and meetings,” the spokesperson added.