St James’s Place sponsors Sky Arts

St James’s Place (SJP), the UK financial advice company, has announced its first TV sponsorship on Sky Arts. The creative will aim to drive brand awareness for SJP and bring advice to life for its viewers.

SJP’s sponsorship, facilitated by Sky Media and Mindshare UK, targets a diverse audience, directly comparable to those watching the free-to-air channel. With the campaign launching on the Easter weekend, from April 1st, audiences will see the ident creatives play out across Sky Arts with 15” intros and 5” centre breaks.

The partnership between SJP and Sky Arts stems from the brands’ synergies. Both companies share a purpose: making their respective services more accessible and relevant to more people.

The creative, which was created and produced by Recipe, shares the financial brand’s promise to consumers of offering “Invaluable Advice” throughout life’s journey. Blending the power of this “Invaluable Advice”, each of the idents features individuals with a passion and authentic expertise for the artistic discipline they are portraying, across photography, dance, portraiture, landscape painting, fashion design and music. The objective is to showcase a moment of advice shared between student and mentor, primarily but not exclusively, sourced from Trinity Laban conservatoire of music and dance.

The SJP sponsorship is part of a wider brand campaign, which launched on March 16th and will run with multi-channel activity across TV, BVoD, Radio, OOH, Social and Digital platforms (including Sky Media’s AdVance).

Karin Seymour, Director of Client & Marketing at Sky Media, commented: “TV is the perfect media platform for building trust at scale and Sky Arts is the perfect creative platform for St James’s Place to share its brand story and expertise with a diverse audience that has a myriad of interests. We look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the brand and developing additional activation opportunities that are aligned with our shared purpose to secure the future – financial futures and the future of the arts.”

Liz Kelly, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at SJP, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Sky Arts. Sky Arts varied programming reaches a wide and diverse audience, making different disciplines of the arts accessible and valued in all walks of life. We believe financial advice should be valued and accessible in the same way. In this new partnership with Sky Arts, we aim to showcase confidence gained by one-to-one advice throughout life’s journey.”

Ross Minton, Head of Invention and Partner at Mindshare UK, added: “In today’s diverse media landscape, it’s essential for brands to make meaningful connections with their audiences. This sponsorship not only aligns perfectly with the values of both organisations but also allows St James’s Place to reach a wide and varied audience. We’re excited to see how this collaboration will elevate the brand’s visibility and reinforce its commitment to providing invaluable financial advice.”

Additionally, Sky Media has announced that the 2023 Sky Zero Footprint Fund finalist, Milliways, will unveil its winning advert, marking the brand’s TV debut. The campaign will run from now until April 21st.

The leading plastic-free, plant-based and biodegradable chewing gum brand won £250,000 media value as a finalist in the 2023 Sky Zero Footprint Fund, which will be used to amplify their message via their new ad across the UK.

The TV campaign will be aired across a mix of channels and programming using Sky Media’s One Campaign Addressable and Dunhumby data to target category buyers.

Tom Raviv, Founder at Milliways, said: “Milliways’ mission is to make great tasting, plastic-free chewing gum that delivers sustainable quality without compromise for the planet. This requires enormous effort when most consumers don’t know that big brands use plastic ingredients in their chewing gum. Not to mention the artificial additives and ingredients that go into their recipes too. The sad reality is that billions of pieces of gum are chewed every year, and the vast majority of it is made with single-use plastic that isn’t recyclable and never biodegrades. With Sky Media’s reach and Milliways’ planet-friendly products, we’re ready to create a sustainable mass change in behaviour by informing consumers in a way that raises a smile at the same time.”