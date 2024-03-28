Channel 4 expands commissioning team

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz has announced the appointments of three key roles in his senior commissioning team. Each of the Heads of Department will be tasked to deliver against the broadcaster’s recently announced Fast Forward strategy.

The strategy, announced by the publicly owned broadcaster in January, aims to reshape the organisation as it sets out to become a genuinely digital-first public service streamer.

Three newly appointed Heads of Department, Alisa Pomeroy, Steven Handley and Ollie Madden will take up the reins alongside existing editorial commissioning leadership team Pete Andrews, Louisa Compton, Sacha Khari, Viv Molokwu, Shaminder Nahal, Charlie Perkins and Jo Street.

Kiran Nataraja takes on the expanded role of Director of Streaming & Content Strategy, taking on editorial leadership of Channel 4 streaming, in addition to her existing responsibilities managing the TV channel portfolio and Programme Acquisitions.

Pomeroy becomes Head of Documentaries & Factual Entertainment, overseeing shows from 24 Hours in Police Custody to Gogglebox. Her recent noteworthy commissions include Evacuation, multi-award-winning Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime, and a host of other successful documentaries including To Catch a Copper, Partygate and recent hit, The Push, as well as one of last year’s nosiest launches, Banged Up.

Pomeroy has been Head of Documentaries since 2022. Prior to joining Channel 4 she was the first series director on 24 Hours in Police Custody when it launch in 2014.

Handley takes up the newly created post of Head of Reality & Entertainment. He has been in post as Channel 4’s Interim Head of Entertainment since 2023 and previously held the role of Commissioning Editor in Entertainment since 2018. Handley has a track record of commissioning hit entertainment shows in the reality, satire, and gameshow genres. As commissioning editor at Channel 4 he has commissioned shows including Tempting Fortune, The Bridge, Don’t Look Down, Sink or Swim, Jimmy Carr’s I Literally Just Told You and One Night In, and has overseen live comedy entertainment shows The Last Leg and Late Night Lycett. Prior to joining C4, Handley’s credits include Mutiny, Naked Attraction and Dragon’s Den.

Madden will take on the newly combined role of Director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama. Since joining Film4 in 2017 Madden has overseen a slate including Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things and The Favourite, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Rose Glass’ Saint Maud and upcoming Love Lies Bleeding, Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya’s The Kitchen, and Molly Manning-Walker’s How To Have Sex. Prior to joining Film4 he had built a reputation as a respected production executives in the UK, with over 25 years’ experience of all aspects of production and development from both the UK independent sector and studio system, and across both TV and film, encompassing spells at Warner Bros Pictures, Miramax and Kudos.

Katz’s leadership team will oversee seven commissioning hubs and will commission across digital and linear platforms and channels, focusing investment on distinctive, streaming-friendly British content.

Katz said: “I couldn’t be more delighted that Alisa, Ollie and Steve are taking the reins in these key areas for driving our transformation into Britain’s first genuine public service streamer. They are all hugely original creatives, inspiring leaders and collaborative partners who producers and creators love working with. Alisa is a singular talent who has been responsible for many of our most noisy and purposeful hits of the last few years. Steve is a tornado of creative energy and passion with a instinctual feel for what audiences want to watch. Ollie is a creative power house who has been at the heart of Film4’s extraordinary success and has a bold and ambitious vision for what Channel 4 drama can be. I’m also thrilled that Kiran, one of the smartest and most forward facing thinkers about the evolving landscape of TV viewing, is taking on additional responsibility for Channel 4 streaming, alongside a soon to be appointed Streaming Business Director. This represents a key step in putting streaming at the heart of the Channel.

“These changes, alongside a group of outstanding HoDs already in place, mean we now have an exceptional group of creative leaders who will ensure that Channel 4 remains the most exciting, creative, and innovative organisation to work with. We have adapted to evolving viewer behaviour and want to remain a trusted, relevant and loved brand for viewers for generations to come,” he concluded.