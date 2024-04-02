MGM+ adds Lionsgate, STARZ content in UK

Amazon has announced that MGM+ has agreed a deal that will deliver Lionsgate and STARZ programming to customers in the UK. This is the third instalment in a series of content deals that MGM+ previously closed with Lionsgate for Europe and Latin America.

Lionsgate+ subscribers who joined via Prime Video Channels in the UK will now get access to the MGM service beginning this April. Later in May, the MGM service will be rebranded to MGM+ in the UK to align with the recent rebrand that occurred in Europe, Latin America, and the US. MGM+ is now available in 31 countries.

MGM+ in the UK will become the exclusive home to some of STARZ’s most popular first-run TV series, including the complete Outlander franchise (pictured), Power Book I-IV, BMF, The Serpent Queen, P-Valley, and Hightown. Additionally, the MGM+ service will offer legacy hit series The Great, Mad Men, Nashville, Weeds, as well as hit movies American Psycho, Reservoir Dogs, Saw, and many more.

“The expansion of MGM+ in the United Kingdom further cements Amazon’s commitment to invest in and grow the MGM+ channel internationally, while enhancing the content offering available to subscribers,” said Josh McIvor, global general manager, MGM+.

“The addition of premium first-run TV franchises such as Outlander and Power, along with many blockbuster hit movies, will allow MGM+ to continue its evolution as a premium international streaming service,” said Michael Katzer, head of MGM+ International.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with MGM+ to bring beloved films and television series to the service in the United Kingdom,” added Agapy Kapouranis, Lionsgate president of international television and digital distribution. “With the addition of the United Kingdom, Lionsgate and STARZ content will now be available to MGM+ viewers in more than 20 countries around the world.”

Chase Brisbin and Kathryn Ikenberry Jones negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate.