Viaplay Group completes sale of UK business

Viaplay Group will complete the sale of its UK direct-to-consumer business to SSBL Limited, trading as Premier Sports, on April 4th.

The proposed transaction was announced by Viaplay Group in December 2023 and has now received final clearance from the Irish authorities.

Dublin-based Premier Sports was the previous owner of the UK business, which comprises a streaming service and two linear TV channels. Current sports customer subscriptions will be automatically transferred to Premier Sports, with the sports content line-up remaining unchanged and continuing to be delivered via the same channels on Sky and Virgin.