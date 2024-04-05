BBC launches Wonder Chase on Roblox
The BBC has entered the world of Roblox with the launch of BBC Wonder Chase. Players can enter a vibrant world featuring some of the most popular BBC shows like Match of the Day, Doctor Who, EastEnders and The Next Step. They will also meet some of the BBC’s most famous faces – including Gary Lineker, Zara McDermott, Louis Theroux, Hacker T Dog and the Fifteenth Doctor.
Users can play fun mini games, collect BBC iPlayer-themed coins, learn nature facts and complete obstacle courses. Along the way, they can find and collect limited edition stickers or just take it easy, relax and chat with pals in their friends list while watching clips from BBC shows in the cinema area.
Roblox is hugely popular with younger audiences, and is used by over 71 million people daily. The experience is free on Roblox, and available on PC, mobile (iOS, Android), PlayStation, Xbox. To find it, players can just go to Roblox and search for BBC Wonder Chase.
Fiona Campbell, controller of youth audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, commented: “BBC Wonder Chase brings some of the biggest BBC shows from the worlds of sport, drama and the natural world alive in a game space that encourages play and social interaction between friends and also the show’s leading characters. Showcasing the breadth of BBC content on a platform with more than 71 million users.”
Patricia Hildalgo, Director of Children’s and Education, added: “As the children’s media landscape is constantly evolving, we want to meet kids wherever they are. We know Roblox is hugely popular with children and we’re giving them the chance to interact and play with their favourite CBBC shows and characters, and discover more to love from across the BBC.”
BBC Wonder Chase world will evolve across the coming year with new content added and new worlds developed. The experience was made by the BBC with Bristol based games developer Mobile Pie.