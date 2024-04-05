BBC launches Wonder Chase on Roblox

The BBC has entered the world of Roblox with the launch of BBC Wonder Chase. Players can enter a vibrant world featuring some of the most popular BBC shows like Match of the Day, Doctor Who, EastEnders and The Next Step. They will also meet some of the BBC’s most famous faces – including Gary Lineker, Zara McDermott, Louis Theroux, Hacker T Dog and the Fifteenth Doctor.

Users can play fun mini games, collect BBC iPlayer-themed coins, learn nature facts and complete obstacle courses. Along the way, they can find and collect limited edition stickers or just take it easy, relax and chat with pals in their friends list while watching clips from BBC shows in the cinema area.