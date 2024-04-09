Hong Kong: Now TV partners with Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca (VO), a provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, has announced that HKT’s Now TV is using VO’s AI-driven Targeted TV Advertising solution to deliver addressable TV to viewers.

“Viaccess-Orca’s Targeted TV Advertising solution allows us to deliver highly effective advertising and hyper-personalised streaming experiences to our subscribers, opening up new monetisation opportunities for our Now TV services,” said Derek Choi, Managing Director, Consumer Marketing and Pay TV at HKT. “Partnering with VO, we have taken a pivotal first step toward improving viewer engagement for our IPTV service, with plans to extend addressable TV to our OTT viewers soon.”

VO’s Targeted TV Advertising solution leverages first-party data, inferred and calculated segments based on viewer habits, and third-party contributions for enriched targeting. Featuring a predictive pre-fetching mechanism, VO’s solution enables Now TV to introduce individually tailored live ads to viewers while seamlessly replacing existing ads, enhancing the overall viewing experience. By implementing rules from the content to the offering level, VO’s solution provides Now TV with granular control over the advertising experience.

With VO’s Targeted TV Advertising solution, Now TV can offer a variety of ad formats, including live ad replacements for live content.

“In today’s highly competitive video landscape, targeted TV advertising is a critical tool for boosting monetisation and viewer engagement,” said Dokyung Lee, Vice President of Sales and Business Development APAC at Viaccess-Orca. “Adopting our solution, Now TV can achieve the best monetisation, viewer experience, and reach for targeted TV advertising across its IPTV and OTT services.”