Ruiz named MD, EVP of AMC Networks ISE

AMC Networks International has appointed Antonio Ruiz as new Managing Director and Executive Vice President of AMC Networks International Southern Europe. He will lead the management of all the company’s brands in Spain and Portugal and report directly to Eduardo Zulueta, President of AMC Networks International.

Ruiz brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles in the international media industry. He previously served as the General Manager for the UK and Ireland at Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and was General Manager for Spain, France, and Portugal at Discovery prior to the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger.

“Antonio is a proven executive who has established an impressive record of success in our industry,” said Zulueta. “He will be a formidable addition to our international team and a great leader for our Southern European division.”

Ruiz, Managing Director of AMCNISE, said, “I am thrilled to join AMC Networks, a company with a history of bringing viewers such popular and critically acclaimed programming, and contribute to its growth and success by leading our vibrant presence in Southern Europe.”

As General Manager, Ruiz led the commercial and team transformation of WBD in the UK and Ireland. As General Manager for Spain, Portugal, and France at Discovery, Ruiz achieved significant commercial and financial results for the company’s pay TV, free-to-air, and streaming portfolio.

Ruiz previously held several positions at Discovery, such as Global Vice President of Marketing and Franchise Management for Eurosport, Senior Director of Marketing and Communication for Discovery Networks in Southern Europe, and Channel Director for Spain, Portugal, and France. He has worked in various cities including Madrid, Milan, Paris, and London.