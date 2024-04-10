Amagi reports broadcast and FAST channels growth on Google Cloud

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced a strong surge in its customer deployments of broadcast and FAST channels on Google Cloud. Its channel growth of over 30 per cent on Google Cloud in the last six months underscores Amagi’s steadfast commitment to providing its customers with cutting-edge and cost-efficient cloud-native technology, and a seamless experience to manage their digital linear and broadcast workflows.

Witnessing a consistent demand for digital linear channels deployed on Google Cloud, Amagi has recorded an impressive ~30 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM) increase in Hours of Viewing (HOV) and a parallel increase in ad impressions over the last six months using the Amagi CloudPort playout and ThunderStorm monetisation software. This growth reaffirms the continuing market traction for the combined cloud solutions from Amagi and Google Cloud to reshape the cloud broadcast and streaming landscape.

“Amagi’s collaboration with Google Cloud reinforces our vision to provide pioneering cloud solutions to the broadcasting and streaming industry. With Google Cloud’s robust cloud infrastructure, we’re now able to offer a full range of broadcast-grade advanced playout features tailored not just for FAST content consumption, but also for traditional cable. Additionally, with access to advanced ad formats and rich analytics capabilities, we empower content owners to optimise their content delivery and monetisation strategies. With Google Cloud, Amagi is driving innovation in cloud-based broadcasting, while ensuring high broadcast-grade quality at very competitive costs,” remarked Srinivasan KA, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi.

Anil Saboo, Director, Industry ISV Partnerships, Google Cloud, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “Amagi is a leader in cloud adoption for the broadcast industry. In partnering with Google Cloud, Amagi is harnessing the power of Google Cloud to drive growth in the media and entertainment sector. Their approach to channel origination and monetisation stands as a testament to what cloud technology can achieve in today’s digital age.”

This dynamic collaboration and joint initiatives include comprehensive customer engagement and practitioner training sessions for Google Cloud Media experts, aimed at showcasing the value proposition of Amagi’s software products.