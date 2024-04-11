Research: GenAI most important consumer trend

The 2024 Telecommunications Advertising Outlook Report from Mediaocean sheds light on current trends with data gathered from leading telecoms marketing professionals.

The research crowns generative AI as the most critical consumer trend right now, with 64 per cent citing it as important, beating out Tiktok/social video (54 per cent), and CTV/streaming (54 per cent). Telecom marketers need to be incorporating AI in their strategies to address key issues such as personalisation, CX, data analysis and privacy.

Other key findings include: