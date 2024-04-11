Research: GenAI most important consumer trend
The 2024 Telecommunications Advertising Outlook Report from Mediaocean sheds light on current trends with data gathered from leading telecoms marketing professionals.
The research crowns generative AI as the most critical consumer trend right now, with 64 per cent citing it as important, beating out Tiktok/social video (54 per cent), and CTV/streaming (54 per cent). Telecom marketers need to be incorporating AI in their strategies to address key issues such as personalisation, CX, data analysis and privacy.
Other key findings include:
- Paid social media ad spend looks likely to skyrocket for telcos in 2024, with 68 per cent of respondents looking to increase resources for this channel.
- Telecom marketers are predominantly using GenAI for market research (42 per cent) and data analytics (41 per cent) rather than content generation, with copywriting (25 per cent) and image generation (18 per cent) falling behind in use cases.
- 90 per cent said their media and creative processes were not fully synchronised – This ‘creative-media gap’ is a huge issue for telecom marketers, as consumers respond best to personalised experiences. Telcos which solve this imbalance can unlock major growth potential, suggests Mediaocean.