Report: Social media spend set to skyrocket

Findings from the 2024 Retail Advertising Outlook Report from omnichannel advertising specialist Mediaocean reveals that paid social media spend for retail brands looks likely to skyrocket in 2024, with 72 per cent of respondents planning on increasing spend in this channel (highest). Retail ad spend will rise on a macro scale, with industry optimism reflected by planned increases in all channels, apart from TV and print.

Furthermore, ‘E-commerce everywhere’ is the priority consumer trend for retail marketers (as was the case for CPG marketers), with 59 per cent citing it as important, speaking to the impact online shopping has had on the industry. Close behind was TikTok/social video (57 per cent), and generative AI (55 per cent).

Other key findings include: