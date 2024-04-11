Sky Sports, Audi launch new golf innovation

Audi and Sky Media have created a new golfing innovation as part of their extended Sky Sports media partnership. The innovative ‘Swing Design Sequence’ provides insight into golf techniques of the professionals to help viewers improve their own performance connecting them more to the game.

The innovation features as part of Audi’s renewal as the Official Innovation Partner for Sky Sports – a deal brokered between Sky Media and Omnicom Media Group’s PHD. The partnership is continuing into its third year.

The new ‘Swing Design Sequence’ is an innovation co-created with Audi and Sky Sports that will be introduced into the 2024 ‘Audi Performance Zone’. Sky Sports ha s collaborated with Skeletal tracking software company, Sportsbox AI to provide technology that will unlock the secrets of the top professionals. During PGA Tour coverage, slow-motion video will be converted into avatars, enriched with data and analysed by expert coaches to explain how synchronisation of the constituent parts of a golf swing can maximise performance. Golf fans will gain a unique understanding into how the best players in the World create speed, balance, power and accuracy and then apply these insights to improving their own golf game.

The ‘Audi Performance Zone’ goes live on April 11th within Sky Sports coverage of the RBC Heritage, which will be filmed in a new Sky Sports Golf studio. Beyond RBC Heritage, viewers will continue to see Audi’s innovation partnership across the summer in coverage of Golf tournaments including the Zurich Classic, John Deere Classic, 3M Open and Wyndham.

Tony Moore, Head of Marketing, Audi UK said: “Vorsprung durch Technik is Audi’s DNA, with innovation at the heart. Our partnership with Sky Sports as its Official Innovation Partner continues to provide a unique and impactful platform that demonstrates our leadership in this area. We are incredibly pleased with the performance of the partnership, and the stories it is bringing to life.”

Karin Seymour, Director of Planning at Sky Media, commented: “Working with Audi has become a true partnership and great to see it continue into its third year. The collaborative output not only integrates Audi seamlessly in our world-class content, but enriches the viewer experience as well.”

Tom Rovery, Partnerships Business Director at PHD, added “We at PHD are delighted to extend this campaign into a third year for Audi. The effectiveness continues to be clear in improving and maintaining brand metric scores and we see no reason why that can’t continue.”