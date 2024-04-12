Furiosa stars share Moments Worth Paying For

Pro—copyright consumer education body The Industry Trust for IP Awareness’s Moments Worth Paying For campaign is presenting an exclusive message for UK audiences from the stars of Warner Bros Pictures’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ahead of its release only in cinemas on May 24th.

In the exclusive and brand-new content, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth tell audiences why the cinema is the best and only place to catch the film.

“After 13 years of the Moments Worth Paying For campaign, which has generated £95 million in media value and reached a total audience of 6.4 billion people, we today launch our first trailer of 2024 with Hollywood stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth emphasising the enduring importance of experiencing films like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga first on the big screen, at your local cinema,” said Liz Bales, Chief Executive at British Association for Screen Entertainment. “The latest BASE research continues to demonstrate the campaign’s positive impact on cinema-goers and their infringement behaviour and attitudes. If the creative community can work together to combat piracy, we have the tools and the knowledge to achieve maximum impact and effect. I’d like to thank our partners at DCM, Pearl & Dean, ClearChannel UK, UK Cinema Association, and our many distributor members for your continued support in bringing this message to the big screen and beyond. We look forward to showcasing more brilliant films throughout the rest of the year.”

“We’re proud to partner with BASE again, this time working with the outstanding Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in George Miller’s highly anticipated Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, to support the hugely important Moments Worth Paying For campaign,” added Alexandra Lewis, Senior Vice President Marketing, Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. & Ireland. “There is nothing quite like experiencing an epic movie on the big screen and Warner Bros Discovery is proud to partner with this programme to help drive this important message.”