ITV: The 1% Club biggest original game show in a decade

ITV has reported that The 1% Club has become the biggest game show on UK television over 2023 and to date with its current series averaging 5.8 million viewers in consolidated figures. The show’s ratings success also makes it ITV’s biggest original game show in a decade.

Hosted by Lee Mack, the show, which last year won the National Television Award for Best Quiz Game Show, has increased year on year.

The show’s success has gone from strength to strength, increasing its audience since its launch two years ago. While Season 1, which launched in 2022, reached an average of 5.3 million, the second season climbed to 5.4 million.

The 1% Club has proved popular Saturday night viewing across all generations. The most recent episode of the latest season, on April 6th, was the most watched programme for 16-34 year olds that evening with 44 per cent of that demographic tuning in – and the overall most watched programme of the night, with a 34 per cent overall share of viewers.