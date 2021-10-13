Squid Game now Netflix biggest original

As Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos hinted would be the case last month, South Korean drama Squid Game has become the most watched debut show on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever!”



The record was previously held by period drama Bridgerton, with 82 million views.

Squid Game imagines a dystopian world in which marginalised people are pitted against one another in a tournament of traditional children’s games. While the victor can win millions in cash, losing players are killed. The show has topped Netflix charts in more than 80 countries.