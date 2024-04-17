Vantiva sells 22m STBs powered by Android TV

Vantiv has sold 22 million set-top boxes (STBs) powered by Android TV to date, strengthening its 25 per cent market share as of the end of 2023 according to the latest Omdia STB Q3 2023 report.

Vantiva has deployed Android TV since it first became available, implementing more than 30 upgrades and providing the most Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ certifications in the industry. Vantiva developed its first STB powered by Android TV in 2015 with SVELTE, followed by JADE in 2020, which is available with Google Assistant for voice control.