Vantiva sells 22m STBs powered by Android TV
April 17, 2024
Vantiv has sold 22 million set-top boxes (STBs) powered by Android TV to date, strengthening its 25 per cent market share as of the end of 2023 according to the latest Omdia STB Q3 2023 report.
Vantiva has deployed Android TV since it first became available, implementing more than 30 upgrades and providing the most Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ certifications in the industry. Vantiva developed its first STB powered by Android TV in 2015 with SVELTE, followed by JADE in 2020, which is available with Google Assistant for voice control.
“Vantiva has been a significant partner in bringing the Android TV experience to customers around the world,” said Shalini GovilPai, vice president of TV, Google. “Vantiva reached an impressive milestone, and we’re looking forward to continuing to bring innovation and entertainment to viewers for years to come.”
Since 2020, Vantiva contributed to the development and deployment of the Google Common Broadcast Stack software platform across a wide array of customer premises equipment (CPE) and consumer electronics devices used to access video services. The Google Broadcast Stack allows NSPs to integrate traditional broadcast streams and conditional access systems (CAS) with OTT services to manage complexity and create more intuitive viewing experiences for subscribers.
“Android TV represents a profound shift for consumers and NSPs by delivering a unified, user-friendly platform with advanced features, such as voice search and content personalisation, transforming TVs into smart, versatile entertainment hubs,” said Leopold Diouf, senior vice president of the product division at Vantiva. “Vantiva has earned the reputation of delivering innovative entertainment experiences for consumers and operators, as shown by our NaviGate IQ app that provides insight into consumer viewing habits through data analytics and machine learning. We thank Android TV and our valued customers and are grateful for their trust in developing, integrating and supporting cutting-edge set-top boxes around the world.”