Voice-activated Android STBs for SKY Brasil

Media and entertainment technologist Technicolor Connected Home and DTH pay-TV operator SKY Brasil have confirmed the deployment of SKY Connect, a next generation set-top box (STB) that integrates Google Assistant far-field voice technology that allows subscribers in Brazil to navigate entertainment content on their TVs.

The move is the latest development in the 15-year relationship between Technicolor Connected Home and SKY Brasil to deliver the latest customer-premises equipment (CPE) for the Brazilian market.

“This deployment represents a giant step forward in giving Brazilian subscribers greater freedom and control over their home video and entertainment experiences,” declares Brian Jentz, Vice President of the Video Product Unit at Technicolor. “STBs with far-field voice enable subscribers to control their TVs and STBs without a remote control. They will be able to talk to their devices to seamlessly switch channels and choose their favourite movies, games, music and other information resources. It will also allow them to directly interact with Google Assistant.”

According to Technicolor, this advanced generation of STBs represents a break with the proprietary single-function nature of CPE in the past. SKY Connect is a new multifunctional device that accommodates a full range of digital experiences — such as viewing in high dynamic range (HDR) during live events.

To address growing consumer demand for integrated content experiences better, SKY Brasil is leveraging a ‘leapfrog’ strategy to incorporate the latest capabilities and features within the company’s portfolio of CPE.

“We believe SKY Connect and its far-field voice capabilities will provide an opportunity for Brazilian subscribers to enjoy an integrated digital home experience,” reveals Andre Ribeiro, Marketing Vice-President of SKY Brasil. “The technology enables SKY Brasil to address current consumer needs as we anticipate emerging desires and develop plans for future services. The roll out of this STB is future evidence of our commitment to continue delivering joy and entertainment to our clients, in a complete pay-TV experience.”

The SKY Connect STB is built on the Android TV platform and includes a rich set of features. It is a hybrid solution that supports a wide array of broadband access technologies. SKY Connect is a solution that is capable of meeting the sophisticated and nuanced demands of Brazilian subscribers regardless of how they receive their broadband connection to experience over-the-top applications such as Netflix, Amazon, YouTube as well content developed and distributed locally.

“Technicolor Connected Home and SKY Brasil have teamed up to develop the most integrated Android TV STB in the market,” claims Jentz. “It supports both satellite and IPTV broadcast along with a full suite of OTT content,”.

“We chose an Android TV platform to provide subscribers with access to the latest applications whether it is the latest video entertainment content or gaming,” adds Ribeiro. “The SKY Connect STB provides subscribers with access to more integrated digital experiences that are supported and backed by SKY Brasil’s renowned customer service.”