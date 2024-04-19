Netflix adds 9.3m subs in Q1

Netflix added 9.3 million subscribers in Q1 2024, hugely surpassing analyst estimates, and now has 269.6 million subscribers globally, further asserting the company as the world’s leading streaming service.

Netflix reported revenue of $9.4 billion (€8.8bn), up 15 per cent YoY, and operating income of $2.6 billion.

The company advised that it will stop reporting subscriber numbers and average revenue per user (ARPU) from Q1 2025. Netflix already stopped offering quarterly paid membership guidance last year.

“Almost 270M households across 190+ countries now subscribe to Netflix,” company executives said in a letter to shareholders. “With more than two people per household on average, we have an audience of over half a billion people. No entertainment company has ever programmed at this scale and with this ambition before.”

Despite the positive figures, disappointing Q2 revenue guidance dragged Netflix stock down by more than 3 per cent in after-hours trading on April 19th.

Commenting on the results, Paolo Pescatore of PP Insight said: “Expectations are always high and the company did not disappoint. A cracking start to the new year and absolutely smashed net adds for the quarter. No matter the company’s attention to switch focus from subscribers to financials, net adds is the key metric that everyone wants to see.”

”These latest results underline the company’s strategy to grow thanks to new initiatives such as cracking down on password sharing and ad tiers. There’s still plentiful opportunities for further growth,” he added.

“The movement to no longer disclose quarterly subscriptions from next year will not go down well; more so given subs growth that the streaming king has seen over the last year. Subsequent quarters might be challenging due to seasonality; which typically underperforms compared to other quarters as people spend more time outside of the home,” Pescatore concluded.

More to follow…