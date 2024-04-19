Sky adds new features to Entertainment OS
April 19, 2024
By Nik Roseveare
Sky has announced a raft of new updates that are set to launch on Sky Glass and Sky Stream through its Entertainment Operating System (OS).
New features include a personalised recommendation rail, enhanced voice control options and lower latency on Sky Sports Main Event. These join over 500 updates made to Entertainment OS since the launch of Sky Glass.
Five new Entertainment OS 1.2 features:
- Tailored viewing recommendations with new personalised movie and TV genre rails
- Feeling stuck on what to watch next? With the latest personalised rails, it’s now made easier with recommended TV shows and movies based on genres previously watched
- Personalised genre rails will present desired content. Designed to recommend more than 30 different genres, from the most popular to the most niche, they help viewers discover content they will enjoy
- Movie recommendations are available to try now, with the feature launching for TV shows soon
Favourite actors, all in one place
- Show Pages now include a Cast and Crew rail featuring the actors from the TV series or movie viewers have been watching. This allows them to discover everything the actor ever been in and brings up new suggestions to watch.
“Hello Sky, rewind”
- A popular feature on Sky Q has come to Sky Glass and Sky Stream. Viewers can now fast forward and rewind using their voice, so they can skip to the good bits or rewind and enjoy a favourite scene.
Find music faster
- Viewers can now use their voice to find favourite songs on Amazon Music and ROXi. Simply saying “Fred Again on Amazon Music” or “Harry Styles on ROXi” will launch the app and find Fred Again or Harry Styles singles and albums on the artist page.
Playlist with personality
- Viewers can now personalise their playlist even further with a range of new character avatars. Kids can choose from popular characters including favourites from Paw Patrol, Scooby Doo, Peppa Pig, SpongeBob, Trolls and Pip & Posy. More avatars will be added later this year.
Entertainment OS 1.3 features, rolling out from May:
Auto Game Mode levels up gameplay
- Auto Game Mode is launching on Sky Glass which uses Auto Low Latency (ALLM) to offer a more responsive gaming experience for casual players. Simply plug in a console and Sky Glass will automatically switch to Auto Game Mode.
Add actors to Playlists
- Add favourite actors to a playlist, and then easily find movies and TV shows they’ve been in. Soon, football fans will be able to follow their teams to enjoy the latest matches all in one place.
- Press the + button on the remote whilst browsing for people in the UI, e.g. from the new Cast & Crew rail on the show page, or search for favourite people and add from there. When a person has been added, viewers can find them within a ‘People you follow’ rail within the playlist section.
“Hello Sky, add to Playlist”
- Viwers will be able to use their voice to add movies and shows to their playlist. Simply go to the show or movie page and say, “Hello Sky, add to playlist” to save things to watch later.
Sky Sports Main Event soon to be available in Low Latency
- Sky Sports Main Event viewers will soon be able to watch the channel in Low Latency, reducing the time between the action on the pitch and watching on Sky Glass or Stream. Latency has been reduced by over 20 seconds.
- Sky Sports Main Event viewers will be able to watch sports in Low Latency over the coming months, before being rolled out to other Sky Sports channels this year.
Show Page to show Rotten Tomatoes ratings
- Show pages will feature Rotten Tomatoes scores to save the hassle of googling a rating before jumping into a movie, as well as a range of new icons.
Watch content with subtitles
- All Ultra HD on demand content, including Sky Nature shows and blockbuster films, will have the option for subtitles by the end of the summer – a feature already available on HD
- Coming soon, Audio Description, a popular feature on Sky TV channels, will also be available on VoD content
New Sky Live games
New motion games for all the family to enjoy are regularly being added to the Sky Live platform, including Basketball Knockout, Tennis Smash: Racketville and rhythm game Starri.