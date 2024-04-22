Sport 24 to air Euro 24 on airlines, cruise ships

Sport 24, IMG’s inflight and in-ship live sports channel, has announced a deal with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to broadcast the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship.

Under the agreement, Sport 24 and its secondary channel Sport 24 Extra will show 50+ games of the tournament live on airlines and cruise ships around the world. Taking place in Germany from June 14th to July 14th, the upcoming UEFA European Football Championship will be the third consecutive edition of the men’s competition to be broadcast on the channel.

Richard Wise, SVP, Content and Channels for IMG’s media business, commented: “The UEFA Euro has delivered some of the most exciting international football action in recent years, with millions of fans around the world tuning in for every game. We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with UEFA and ensure fans can enjoy seamless live coverage of the tournament even while travelling.”

The tournament is the latest addition to Sport 24’s extensive live football coverage, which includes the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the AFC Asian Cup.

Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra can be viewed on nearly 600 planes and 115 ships. These include Etihad Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Silversea.

Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra are produced from IMG’s production HQ at Stockley Park, near London’s Heathrow Airport. Sport 24 also shows live action from the FIA Formula One World Championship, NBA, NFL (inflight only), golf’s majors, tennis grand slams, cricket tournaments and more.