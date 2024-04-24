CNA debuts on Freeview
April 24, 2024
Asia-based news and current affairs channel, CNA, is now available in the UK on Freeview UK, the country’s largest TV platform. The CNA free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel offers viewers the latest news from Asia, as well as award-winning documentaries and current affairs programmes with an Asian perspective.
Some of the content viewers can watch on the channel include:
· Daily news updates from the Asian region on Asia Tonight and an in-depth look into developments from Greater China, Japan, and the Korean Peninsula on East Asia Tonight
· Investigative documentary series uncovering hard truths from Asia Undercover Asia;
· Four-part series The New Silk Road, recognised at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, examining China’s ambitious plan to create new trading routes; and
· Historical travelogue, and Gold winner at the World Media Festivals, Mark of Empire, which looks into how four Southeast Asian empires – Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia – have made their mark on the world.
Mediacorp Editor-in-Chief Walter Fernandez, commented: “CNA has been reporting on global developments through an Asian lens since it was launched 25 years ago. With its extensive network of correspondents, CNA has evolved from a regional news brand to a global brand. Today, CNA is one of the most sought out sources of news as well as high-quality documentaries about Asia. In fact, in the past decade, CNA has won more than 500 international awards, largely for its engaging documentaries. We are pleased to introduce the CNA brand and our in-depth coverage of Asia to viewers across the United Kingdom, as part of our concerted efforts to grow our global audience.” “I am delighted to introduce CNA to our audience,” added Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox’s Head of Business Development. “Our mission extends beyond mere entertainment; it is about fostering a deeper understanding of Asia through authentic narratives and firsthand perspectives. Through this alliance, we aspire to enhance our viewers’ appreciation and comprehension of Asia’s complexities.”