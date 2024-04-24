CNA debuts on Freeview

Asia-based news and current affairs channel, CNA, is now available in the UK on Freeview UK, the country’s largest TV platform. The CNA free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel offers viewers the latest news from Asia, as well as award-winning documentaries and current affairs programmes with an Asian perspective. Some of the content viewers can watch on the channel include:

· Daily news updates from the Asian region on Asia Tonight and an in-depth look into developments from Greater China, Japan, and the Korean Peninsula on East Asia Tonight

· I nvestigative documentary series uncovering hard truths from Asia Undercover Asia;

· Four-part series The New Silk Road, recognised at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, examining China’s ambitious plan to create new trading routes; and



· Historical travelogue, and Gold winner at the World Media Festivals, Mark of Empire, which looks into how four Southeast Asian empires – Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia – have made their mark on the world.