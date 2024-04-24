RTVE, the Spanish public broadcaster, has allocated a €4.6 million budget to reshape and personalise its OTT service RTVE Play.

The broadcaster says it will rely on original productions to expand the service, improve its free registration wall and search engine, and deploy a new CDP – software that stores customers data – to analyse and personalise navigation.

RTVE will also bet on personalising its content with series and programming specifically targeting its core audiences with relevant advertising. Although RTVE cannot broadcast advertising, in accordance with the Corporation’s Financing Law, the streaming platform is an exception, protected by the General Law of Audiovisual Communication.

RTVE Play was launched in 2021 and is financed by European Next Generation funds.