RTVE’s debt to reach €588m

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE will see its debt grow by 61.5 per cent in 2022 to €588 million, according to the government’s general budget.

RTVE’s annual budget will be cut by 6.3 per cent, with the Administration providing €443 million as state subsidies, down €30 million.

RTVE’s total budget will amount to around €1 billion, with telcos financing €120 million. The telcos’ amount will be reduced to around €7 million when the new TV law – that will exempt them from paying, forcing OTT platforms to finance it instead – comes into force.