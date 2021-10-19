RTVE’s debt to reach €588m

From David Del Valle in Madrid
October 19, 2021
Spanish public broadcaster RTVE will see its debt grow by 61.5 per cent in 2022 to €588 million, according to the government’s general budget.

RTVE’s annual budget will be cut by 6.3 per cent, with the Administration providing €443 million as state subsidies, down €30 million.

RTVE’s total  budget will amount to around €1 billion, with telcos financing €120 million. The telcos’ amount will be reduced to around €7 million when the new TV law – that will exempt them from paying, forcing OTT platforms to finance it instead – comes into force.


