Prime Video joins BASE and DEGI

Prime Video has become the newest hybrid member of trade bodies the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) & DEGI: The Digital Entertainment Group International.

They join the thriving community of BASE and DEGI, and the eighty-five-plus organisations united in their pursuit of growth and success for Home Entertainment in the UK and Internationally.

“Joining the membership of BASE and DEGI is a welcome progression in our ongoing partnership with Prime Video, evolved across years of effective cross-category growth activity in multiple territories,” commented Liz Bales, Chief Executive at BASE and DEGI. “Through collaboration and an exploration of our collective understanding of consumer behaviours and sector trends, we enrich our ability to engage with audiences and grow the Home Entertainment segment internationally.”