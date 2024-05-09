Banijay Rights appoints Helle in SVP role

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of media and entertainment company Banijay, has announced the appointment of Isabelle Helle as SVP German-Speaking Territories and Poland.

Helle will be responsible for executing Banijay Rights’ co-production sales strategy across German-speaking Europe and Poland, where she will represent the leading distributor’s 185,000+ hour-strong catalogue.

An experienced senior sales executive, Helle was formerly Director of BBC Worldwide Germany and has most recently been running her own consultancy, managing various domestic and international projects including high-end coproduction deals in territory.

Based in Cologne, Germany, Helle will report into Claire Jago, EVP EMEA Sales and Acquisitions, Banijay Rights, who said: “Isabelle is an extremely well-respected sales executive with a deep understanding of the German-speaking market. We are thrilled she joins the Banijay Rights sales team as we look to continue our success across Europe.”

Helle added: “Banijay Rights is one of the pre-eminent distributors in the international content industry so I’m delighted to join a team of this calibre. There is real opportunity for growth in German-speaking territories and Poland and I look forward to getting started.”

Led by CEO Cathy Payne, Banijay Rights represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of standout programming including Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Grantchester, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.