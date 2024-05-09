WBD nears 100m streaming subs

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has reported results for the quarter ended March 31st. Q1 total revenues were $9.95 billion (€9.27bn). Revenues decreased 7 per cent ex-FX compared to the prior year quarter. Global streaming subscribers were at 99.6 million at the end of Q1, up 2 million on Q4.

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of WBD, commented: “We are pleased with our progress in the first quarter as evidenced by strong results in important KPIs. We delivered meaningful growth in our streaming business with a nice acceleration in ad sales, generating nearly $90 million in positive EBITDA for the quarter. We will soon be rolling out Max to 29 countries across Europe, and the content lineup for Max over the coming year is one of our strongest ever. Warner Bros Pictures also had a strong start to the year as the first studio to reach $1 billion in both overseas and global box office, and they have a great slate in the works. Importantly, we once again delivered strong free cash flow, even in our seasonally weakest FCF quarter. We continue to make bold moves to transform our company for the future as we position ourselves to take full advantage of the opportunities ahead.”

Q1 Financial Summary & Operational Highlights: