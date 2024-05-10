QVC extends SES carriage deals

Home shoppers across the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Republic of Ireland will continue to receive an immersive, in-home shopping experience as QVC Germany and QVC UK have extended their partnerships with SES in multi-year agreements.

For QVC Germany, the extension secures capacity on SES’s prime neighbourhood at the 19.2 degrees East for QVC HD, QVC2 HD and QVC Style HD channels. For QVC UK, the extension secures capacity over SES’s 28.2/28.5 degrees East satellites for QVC HD, QVC Style HD, QVC Beauty and QVC Extra as well as ground services, including uplinking, encoding and monitoring.

“The long-standing partnership with SES gives us the opportunity to continue to inspire our viewers with interactive live programming and attractive products,” said Judith Haker, Director Platform Development & Distribution at QVC International. “Thanks to our extended agreements, we are able to address our audience’s viewing habits and demand for in-home shopping experiences by ensuring our HD and SD channels remain available on all platforms across key European markets in the long term.”

“QVC pioneered in-home shopping and continues to enhance the vCommerce experience as an integral and convenient part of viewers busy lives,” added Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. “These extensions also underscore the critical role satellite distribution plays for direct-to-home TV service in terms of its quality, reliability and reaching the widest audience possible.”

Between its prime video neighbourhoods at 19.2 degrees East and 28.2/28.5 degrees East, SES reaches 177 million TV households, representing 65 per cent of all European TV households. Later this year, SES will launch its ASTRA 1P, a Ku-band, wide-beam satellite to reinforce the 19.2 degrees East video neighbourhood, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for leading media and entertainment providers.