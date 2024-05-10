Spain: Free Movistar Plus+ on Samsung TVs

Spanish pay-TV platform Movistar hopes to gain new subscribers for its streaming service Movistar Plus+ through a deal with electronics manufacturer Samsung.

From May 15th, the South Korean brand will offer Movistar’s OTT service for free for three months to all buyers of its smart TVs in Spain.

It is estimated that the Movistar Plus+ could capture around 800,000 new subscribers to a streaming offer that includes all FTA TV channels, as well as sports, cinema and TV content along with Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.

Movistar Plus+ has a regular price of €14 a month, so with the promotion new customers can save up to €42 in the whole quarter. Anyone who purchases a Samsung TV that is already a Movistar Plus+ subscriber can transfer their free activation code to another user.