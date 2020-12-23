Movistar, Samsung TV integration deal

Movistar and Samsung have reached an agreement to integrate all Movistar Plus TV content onto Samsung smart TVs.

Samsung’s Universal Guide will now show all content from Movistar Plus enabling its viewers to have access to the platform through QLED TV models from 2018 and beyond.

Samsung’s Universal Guide analyses viewer’s preferences and profiles offering them suitable content and enables them to easily have access to all content without the need of opening another application.

Both companies said that this is a “pioneering agreement” and hope that other similar deals will take place in the near future between operators and Smart TV manufacturers.

“We are happy to have signed this pioneering agreement with Movistar which will boost other similar deals with other operator worldwide” pointed out Miguel Angel Ruiz, Brand Strategy Manager at Samsung Iberia.”