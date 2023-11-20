Spain: Movistar ups TV prices

Subscribers to Spanish pay-TV platform Movistar will have to pay up to €3 more per month starting in mid-January 2024.

The company is increasing the price on the grounds of providing a better offer and connectivity both in coverage and quality of service.

Movistar Max will increase its price from €57.90 to €59.90 a month, a 3.45 per cent rise. Movistar Ilimitado will cost €76.90 a month, €2 more representing a 2.67 per cent rise. Movistar Ilimitado x2 will go from €90.90 to €93.90, up 3.3 per cent whereas Movistar Ilimitado x4 will be a 2.48 per cent more expensive, from €120.90 to €123.90.

Streaming service Movistar Plus+ will cost €12, €1 more.