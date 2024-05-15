Comcast bundles Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV+

Comcast has announced it will launch a new bundled streaming offering in the US giving subscribers access to content from Apple TV+, Peacock and Netflix in one place.

Speaking at MoffettNathanson’s 2024 Media, Internet and Communications Conference, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts revealed the bundle will be called StreamSaver and will be sold at “a vastly reduced price [compared] to anything in the market today”.

The bundle will launch later this May and will be available to all Comcast broadband and TV customers.

“We’ve been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years and so, this is the latest iteration of that and I think will be a pretty compelling package,” said Roberts.

The news comes on the heels of Disney+ announcing a bundle offering with Warner Bros Discovery.