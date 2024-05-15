Netflix, NFL confirm Xmas games deal

Netflix has confirmed it will be the global home of the NFL’s two Christmas Day marquee games this year – and will also serve up at least one holiday game on Christmas Day 2025 and 2026 as part of a three-season deal.

The 2024 Christmas doubleheader will feature the Kansas City Chiefs heading to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in the day’s first matchup, followed by the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Texans in Houston for the second game.

Netflix has been playing ball with the NFL for a couple of years now beginning with the hit series Quarterback in 2023. This summer, Receiver is set to premiere on Netflix and will follow five of the NFL’s best pass catchers through their 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions).