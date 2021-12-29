Don’t Look Up leads Netflix Xmas Top 10

Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay, soared to the top of the streaming service’s top 10 for the week commencing December 20th.

Audiences watched the star-studded film – which features Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep – for 111.03 million hours, helping it reach the top 10 list in 94 countries.



The Most Popular Film list for the week has two Sandra Bullock films as Nora Fingscheidt’s drama-thriller The Unforgivable joins the likes of Bird Box and lands at #9 with 186.90 million view hours just three weeks following its release.

For the second week in a row, The Witcher Season 2 reigned as the top English TV series with 168.46 million hours and La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) Part 5 continued its #1 non-English TV domination for the 10th consecutive week. Meanwhile, newly released French family adventure movie Vicky and Her Mystery took the #1 spot on the non-English Film chart with 8.15 million hours viewed.

The second season of Emily in Paris came in at #2 on the English TV list with 107.64 million hours spent watching. Season 1 also made the list in 53 countries.

And as the holiday season wraps up, festive favourites were some of the most popular titles with The Christmas Chronicles (1&2), A California Christmas: City Lights, A Boy Called Christmas, Grumpy Christmas, 1000 Miles from Christmas and David and the Elves all making the list.

New additions to the top 10 lists also include Korean romcom Our Beloved Summer, Mexican dramedy Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos), sci-fi seriesThe Silent Sea, The Girl From Oslo from Norway, superhero film Minnal Murali and kids anime film Stand By Me Doraemon 2.