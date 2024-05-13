Xmas Day NFL on Netflix?

Neftlix is heavily tipped to outbid the competition air two live NFL games on Christmas Day.

Writing on social media platform X, John Ourand – a veteran sports business reporter – said: “It looks like Netflix will wind up carrying the two NFL games scheduled for December 25th, per a bevy of sources”.

It’s not yet know how much Netflix would pay for the rights to the two games, but reports suggest it will be in the range of $100 million -$200 million.

“Amazon paid $100 million for the exclusive rights to that unwatchable Jets-Dolphins Black Friday rain-out contest. Would Netflix pay double for a package of two games, and the chance to own Christmas Day? More?,” speculated Ourand.

Netflix is showing a growing interest in major sports rights. Just this year it has picked up WWE rights in a $5 billion deal and hosted The Netflix Slam. In July the streaming platform will showcase a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.